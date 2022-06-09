Dubai: Led by tourism, Dubai’s private sector recorded its strongest growth in nearly three years during May. But on one side, cost pressures too are building up, driven in the main by ‘ongoing volatility in global energy markets’, according to the latest PMI update from S&P Global.
Of the three key sectors driving Dubai’s private sector activity, two showed signs of softness. “On new orders side, travel & tourism was the only sector to see an acceleration in growth in May, rising to the quickest pace for nearly three years,” said David Owen, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “By comparison, wholesale and retail growth eased to a three-month low, while construction recorded the first decrease in new work since last September, as both businesses and households battled with rising inflationary pressures.”
The PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) reading for Dubai in May was at 55.7, from 54.7 in April, ‘indicating a robust improvement in the health of the non-oil private sector’. This is the highest since June 2019. The PMI reading is based on new orders, business output, employment, inventory, and supplier delivery times. A reading over 50 means the economy is in growth mode.