Dubai: After its success with the Arabic music streaming portal Anghami, the Dubai fund manager Shuaa plans to launch a $100 million to $200 million SPAC on Nasdaq New York.
“Shuaa is now going through the final regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.
SPACs are ‘special purpose acquisition companies’ that list on stock exchanges as a means to acquire a private company. This way, companies do not have to go through all of the processes required for an IPO. Launching SPACs and going in for mergers/acquisitions recorded an exponential growth in the US stock markets last year.
Shuaa’s SPAC plans
The Dubai-based company’s medium-term plans include setting up three SPACs. It is not known whether the other two too are intended for US listings as well. Abu Dhabi recently said the regulatory framework is in place for ADX to host SPAC listings.
Anghami shows the way
It was last year that Shuaa took an exposure in Anghami, which is now headquartered in Abu Dhabi. That set up Anghami to seek a SPAC merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Co., and leading to the eventual Nasdaq listing on Thursday last.
“Anghami is the marker by which future UAE and Middle East SPACs will benchmark,” said an analyst tracking UAE stock markets. “The choice of Nasdaq for Shuaa’s new SPAC has more to do with needing higher visibility.”