Dubai: The education arm of Dubai SME has launched a new set of training programmes, continuing some of the initiatives last year.
For the next six months the Academy has charted out a series of programmes aimed to impart education and training on positioning start-ups for sustainable growth. A three-month ‘Certified Professional Entrepreneurship Diploma’ is launched in partnership with the American University in Dubai (AUD).
After the COVID-19 outbreak, 11,264 people were trained by Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy in 2020, a 70 per cent increase over 2019. The number of programmes also increased to 135 last year, compared to 124 in 2019.
DEA, along with the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector under Dubai Economy, also launched a Masters in Intellectual Property Management and Innovation with AUD. This was to aid aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into sustainable business and attract more investment into such ventures.
Saeed Matar Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, said: “The Academy is committed to providing a set of specialised knowledge and skills that meet the needs of the community and enable it to promote economic development in Dubai and enhance the emirate’s position as a vibrant business centre.”