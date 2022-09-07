Dubai: The Dubai CommerCity free zone today unveiled a new corporate identity aligned with its new strategic direction, which pivots on transforming its operations and services to digital commerce.
With its new strategic direction, Dubai CommerCity seeks to strengthen its efforts to increase Dubai’s contribution to the country’s digital economy, which amounts to 4.3 per cent of the UAE’s GDP. The free zone also aims to enhance the contribution of Dubai, and the UAE, to the global digital economy, which is expected to reach $800 billion by 2030.
“The strategic transformation will result in a new phase of leadership, sustainability and growth based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ .“Our swift response and ability to adopt proactive solutions in the industry demonstrates Dubai CommerCity’s exceptional capabilities in terms of its integration with local and global digital economy systems, human resources, and advanced technologies.”
“With these key assets, the free zone provides exceptional solutions that contribute to attracting fast-growing business sectors to Dubai,” he added.
New strategy
Dubai CommerCity’s new technology-first strategy aims to shift in the business model of the free zone companies by serving as a platform for their growth and operations. This will contribute to driving returns, operational excellence, economic development, sustainable growth, and enhancing the experience of investors, companies. It will also accelerate the growth of the digital commerce industry by developing a proper governance framework.
Transforming digital economy
To achieve its objectives, Dubai CommerCity is incorporating digital solutions such as blockchain and smart electronic services. Through its new strategy, Dubai CommerCity will contribute to transforming the digital economy, improving the quality of the business environment and digital infrastructure, and embracing digital innovation by supporting different initiatives which contribute to creating added value for customers in the digital field.
First-of-its-kind digital infrastructure
As part of its new strategic direction, Dubai CommerCity will develop a new infrastructure for digital transformation in partnership with TDRA. The strategy will be the first of its kind in the emirate. As part of the partnership, TDRA will provide the free zone with various initiatives, platforms, and digital tools to enhance its operations. Dubai CommerCity has also collaborated with Dubai Digital Authority to develop a comprehensive infrastructure of information technology, data, digital transformation, and cybersecurity within the free zone.
In addition, Dubai CommerCity’s strategic partnership with Emirates NBD aims to provide the free zone’s customers with an integrated portfolio of banking services based on the latest advanced digital platforms and applications, to enhance their operations.