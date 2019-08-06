Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday a total of 9,062 companies were added as new members in the first half of 2019, up 22 per cent on year, bringing the total number of membership to 240,000.

The number of international delegations visiting Dubai Chamber rose 51.7 per cent year on year to 1,094 over the same period, while a 7.5 per cent growth rate was recorded in the number of ATA Carnets issued and received in the UAE, with the number totalling 3,060.

The total value of the goods for which the ATA Carnets were issued and received surged 57 per cent to Dh1.93 billion in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 driven by activity within the meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions (MICE) sector in the UAE.

Between January and June 2019, Dubai Chamber’s international offices held a total of 970 meetings with companies and investors interested in establishing businesses in Dubai, registering a 101 per cent increase compared to the 482 meetings held in the first half of 2018.

The sharp increase in the Chamber’s international activities comes as the organisation rapidly expands its global presence through new representative offices in promising markets around the world. Dubai Chamber currently operates offices in China, India, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Ghana, Brazil, Panama and Argentina.