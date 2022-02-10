Dubai: The Dubai delivery services company Aramex got hit with a 15 per cent hit on 2021 net profits, totalling Dh225.37 million against Dh266,65 million a year ago. But the company will take heart from an improved revenue during the final quarter of last year, with numbers up 1 per cent to Dh1.61 billion.
Aramex's full 2021 revenues are up 10 per cent to Dh6.06 billion.
The profit drop, though, is being attributed to higher costs on the line-haul services from “continued pricing pressure” and higher operating costs. "The gradual reopening of the global economy in the second-half of the year underpinned by the strong progress made by countries in implementing national vaccination campaigns and other related measures, spurred economic growth and improved business performance and customers confidence levels," said Capt. Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, Chairman of Aramex.
"Our market leading position and strong reputation has attracted an international peer, GeoPost, to become a strategic investor in Aramex. Their investment is a testament to the significant growth opportunities that Aramex is well-positioned to capture in the mid- to long-term. We plan to continue exploring multiple synergistic opportunities and our focus on creating value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders.”
A French parcel services firm, GeoPost, holds 24.9 per cent in the Dubai firm. And last week, AD Ports Group confirmed a 22 per cent plus stake in Aramex.
Ecommerce deliveries hold up
In the final three months of 2021, the courier business was down 12 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.0 billion. The decline is “partly attributed to a slowdown in both international and domestic express business compared to 2020”. It suggests that after the bumper volumes from ecommerce-related deliveries during the COVID-19 peak phase of 2020, last year’s numbers were relatively flat.
For the full year, though, Aramex’s courier business was up 5 per cent to Dh4.14 billion. "2021 demonstrated our ability to capture growth opportunities spurred by a buoyant e-commerce market and good recovery in certain industries, while simultaneously implementing a fully redesigned operating model," said Othman Aljeda, CEO.
The logistics and freight-forwarding business produced outstanding results in a short period of time, and we continued to capture greater market share in the domestic express business despite an increasingly crowded last-mile delivery sector in our core markets.