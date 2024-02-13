Emirates Integrated Telecommunications, the Dubai telecoms operator known as du, posted 6.9 per cent growth in full-year revenue to Dh13.64 billion on higher demand for mobile services and growth in postpaid and fixed services.
With core earnings EBITDA surging 12.8 per cent to Dh5.80 billion, full-year net profit reached a remarkable Dh1.67 billion, a 36.8 per cent increase year on year mainly reflecting the strong EBITDA growth, the company said in a statement.
Based on these results, the Board proposed increasing the full-year dividend to 34 fils per share, out of which 13 fils per share were already paid in August 2023 as an interim dividend, the firm added.
"Our mobile customer base grew 8.3 per cent year-over-year to 8.6 million subscribers. Strong net additions in the last quarter (456,000) were mainly driven by a significant increase in prepaid customers benefitting from seasonality and promotional campaigns."