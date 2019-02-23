“The market is currently in a ‘glass-half-full’ mood,” said Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG. “This optimism will soon require some fundamental support, either from the micro or the macro side. In the near term, we see the risks for equities as being skewed to the downside. We may have to wait for growth to improve to see renewed support.” The good news may be that any downside shocks may be limited. Roe at Legal & General said “it’s a bit worrying when bad data gets little response,” but it shows a lack of extreme positioning in the market and that means it’s not very vulnerable to bad news.