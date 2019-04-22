Murban will be deliverable through exchange on certain situations at seller’s option

Dubai: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said on Monday it has launched a public consultation to add the Abu Dhabi Murban crude as an alternative delivery to its flagship DME Oman crude oil futures.

With a production capacity of approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, out of which 40 per cent are freely traded, Murban will be deliverable through the exchange on certain market situations at the seller’s option.

This potentially adds around 700,000 barrels per day to the standard Oman crude oil delivery mechanism and reinforces the benchmark transparency and fair market value representation.

“We are committed to enhance Oman crude benchmark so it is always aligned with current market trends. The oil industry went through several changes in the past decade, therefore, the benchmark had to evolve to reflect latest market dynamics and both consumers and producer’s needs,”

Ahmad Sharaf, chairman of DME, said in a statement.

“The potential addition of a new grade, combined with CME Group’s recently implemented Velocity Logic, will bring an additional level of security to the DME Oman benchmark and strengthen its status as the most reliable price discovery mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil,” Sharaf said.

DME’s Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract is currently used by the governments of Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to set their official selling price of crude oil export heading to Asia.