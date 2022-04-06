Dubai: The IPO of utility giant Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has attracted interest worth Dh315 billion ($85.76 billion), with applications from overseas investors and 65,000 retail investors.
“The success of DEWA's subscription in attracting subscription applications worth Dh315 billion through the participation of most international sovereign and private funds and the participation of 65,000 individual investors,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
More to follow...