Dubai: The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) will be the first of the mega Dubai Government-owned enterprises to list on DFM. The IPO will be done in the “coming months”.
This information was tweeted by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
“Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) represents one of Dubai's development hubs, and investing in it is an investment in Dubai's future,” the tweet said. “We will consider, during the listing, that it be phased, taking into account the size of the huge assets that DEWA includes and its position within the Dubai economy.”