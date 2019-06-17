DUBAI: The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, issued 2,599 new licenses during May 2019, a growth of 50 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The new licenses created 8,348 jobs in the labour market. Among the new licenses issued, 54.7 per cent were professional, 42.7 per cent commercial, 1.8 per cent related to tourism and 0.8 per cent industry.

The report showed that license renewal accounted for 11,133 transactions during May 2019, while 5,315 transactions were related to Auto Renewal via text messages, a 48 per cent of total transactions. During the month of May 2019, the number of Trade Name Reservations was 3,676, while the number of Initial Approvals reached 3,086.

The report also showed that the top nationalities who secured licenses in May 2019 were: Bangladesh followed by India, Pakistan, Egypt, Britain, China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, The Philippines and Lebanon.