New York: Investors are bracing for more gyrations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to squelch risk appetite across markets.

The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 per cent since January 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from Novembers record high. Its main rival, ether, is up around 45 per cent since Jan. 24 at around $3,200, following a nearly 56 per cent nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

While proponents of cryptocurrencies once touted their lack of correlation to other assets, bitcoin and its peers saw huge gains over the last two years, rallying along with stocks as the Fed and other central banks pumped unprecedented levels of stimulus into the global economy. Bitcoin is up 1,039% since March 2020 and ether has risen 2,940%, though the rallies in both cryptocurrencies have been interrupted by numerous-stomach churning selloffs.

Their recent volatility has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down 5.5 per cent year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 9.3 per cent.

Rate hikes risk

Worries that an aggressive central bank tightening cycle going forward will hamstring risky assets has made it difficult for some traders to maintain their bullish outlook on bitcoin and other cryptos, an asset class already identified with intense volatility.

Bitcoin has “really become the ultimate momentum trade and there are so many risks that can trigger a 40% drop out of nowhere,” said Ed Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Bitcoin’s volatility hasnt stopped some analysts from trying to gauge the currencys fair value or point out potentially important price levels.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate bitcoins current fair value at around $38,000 “ some 15 per cent below its recent price “ based on its volatility in comparison with that of gold, another asset investors often use to hedge their portfolios against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Vanda Research, meanwhile, said in a recent note that most of the bearish bets on a weaker bitcoin price were entered at around $47,000, and “there could be a large short-squeeze if the aforementioned threshold is crossed, and retail investors return to crypto-trading.” Meanwhile, correlations between bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Jan 31, according to data from BofA Global Research, undercutting the case for those hoping to use the cryptocurrency as a hedge against market turbulence.

Investors next week are expecting minutes from the Feds most recent monetary policy meeting, due out Wednesday. Walmart and chipmaker Nvidia Corp will be among the companies reporting results, as corporate earnings season rolls on.