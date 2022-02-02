Dubai: The introduction of 9 per cent corporate tax on profits earned by companies operating in the UAE is expected to strengthen the government finances that will be reflected in the sovereign credit standing of the federal and individual emirates' governments.

Although the federal government is yet to announce formula for the revenue distribution among individual emirates, analysts expect the revenue share from the new tax will benefit the fiannces of individual emirates.

“The new tax will broaden the revenue base for the federal government and, most likely, also for the individual emirates, in line with the current approach to distributing VAT receipts—representing a new source of revenue in additional to license fees, service fees and volatile land sales,” rating agency Moody’s said in a comment.

An additional source of government revenue and further diversification from oil is broadly expected to shield the fiscal strength from volatility in oil prices.

Significant fiscal reform

“UAE’s introduction of the corporate income tax is the most significant fiscal reform since 2018,” said Moody’s

Only Oman in the GCC currently has a corporate profit tax that applies to businesses owned by citizens and foreigners alike. Most other GCC nations impose corporate taxes on foreign companies with the lone exception of Bahrain which does not tax any foreign companies.

The UAE economy has retained strong credit ratings amid the unprecedented economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and the consequent collapse of oil prices.

While Fitch Ratings has a long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook reflecting moderate consolidated public debt level, strong net external asset position and high GDP per capita, Moody’s too has assigned a sovereign rating of Aa2 reflecting strong creditworthiness.

UAE federal government has raised $4 billion in its debt capital market debut with orders over $22.5 billion, an oversubscription of 5.6 times. This is the first time that UAE raised funds at a federal level. The bonds were issued in three tranches with 10, 20 and 40 year tenors at a tighter range of the pricing band with $1 billion in the 10-year portion at 70 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST), $1 billion in 20-year bonds at 105 bps over UST and $2 billion in 40-year notes at 3.25 per cent.

Short-term cashflow issues

The introduction of 9 per cent corporate tax in the UAE, one of the lowest tax rates on corporate profits in the world is expected apply some pressure on corporate cashflows in the short run