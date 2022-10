Shanghai: The value of China's yuan against its major trading partners fell to the weakest level in more than a year on Thursday, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.

The CFETS index, a gauge that measures the yuan's strength against a basket of currencies, fell to 99.94 on Thursday, the lowest since Oct. 15, 2021, from 100.19 a day earlier.

The index has lost about 2.5% so far this year, while the yuan's spot value plunged 11.4% against a surging dollar during the same period.

Offshore yuan

The yuan has hit a 15-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday (October 25), with investors spooked after President Xi Jinping gained complete dominance over the Communist Party at a key meeting last week.

The onshore yuan fell as much as 0.6 percent to 7.3084 per dollar, its weakest level since December 2007 and close to the lower limit of the trading band set by the central bank on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan — which is circulated outside mainland China and is more freely traded than currency in the domestic market — fell to 7.3735 against the dollar, the weakest since clearing banks in Hong Kong were given the go-ahead to open renminbi accounts freely in 2010.

China's currency has taken a hit, along with other major currencies, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone sends investors piling into the dollar.

The announcement over the weekend that Xi had secured a third term as party leader, stacking leadership positions with proteges and allies, raised fears among investors that Chinese authorities would continue zero-Covid lockdowns and other policies that have hammered the economy.

The yuan, along with Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks plummeted on Monday (October 24, 2022), despite the announcement of better-than-expected growth in the third quarter the same day.

One of the most pressing concerns is Xi's zero-Covid policy, which continues to put tens of millions of people under rolling lockdowns that also shutter factories.

China is the last of the world's major economies to hew to the strategy, with Xi insisting in his speech to mark the end of the Chinese Communist Party Congress on Saturday that the country's COVID response has been a success.