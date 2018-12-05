Bahrain is the biggest beneficiary of index inclusion among Gulf peers, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed income at Arqaam. Based on the index weightings, flows into Bahrain will be as much as 45 per cent of its outstanding bonds, compared with as much as 30 per cent for other countries in the region, he said. “I suspect the technicals would win out,” he said. “I would not sell or reduce Bahrain here.”