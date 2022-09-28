Canada's BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday reported a fall in cybersecurity revenue for the second quarter, as customers reined in spending due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, sending its shares down about 3% in extended trading.
The company has also been facing tough competition from Microsoft Corp , Citrix Systems and International Business Machines in the security software segment, with revenue in the unit falling 7.5% to $111 million from a year ago.
The company said in an earnings call that cybersecurity segment revenue in the third quarter is expected to be flat year-on-year.
However, revenue at the company's Internet of things (IoT) unit, which includes the QNX software for automotive customers, rose about 28% to $51 million as it signed up more customers.
BlackBerry's QNX software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, helped by surging demand for electric vehicles and connected-car technologies.
The company recently added global carmakers such as Ford Motor, General Motors, Hyundai Motor, to its already strong client list of BMW, Honda Motor, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor.
BlackBerry in June said that a deal to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to a special purpose vehicle has been delayed.
Total revenue fell 4% to $168 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a consensus estimate of $166.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than analysts' expectations of loss of 7 cents.