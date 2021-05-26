Ney York: Bitcoin rallied back to the $40,000 level as cryptocurrencies recover some of the ground lost in this month's volatile rout.
The largest digital token climbed as high as $40,866 before trimming some of the gain to $39,600 as of 7:08 a.m. in New York.
Virtual currencies have swung wildly in recent days after billionaire Elon Musk sparked a selloff by criticizing Bitcoin's energy consumption and said Tesla Inc. was suspending payments using the token. Tough regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China exacerbated the moves, which saw leveraged investors unwind positions.
As digital coins claw back losses, some cryptocurrency adherents are taking the latest swings in stride.
Bitcoin is about $25,000 shy of its mid-April record of almost $65,000. The value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has dropped over $700 billion to about $1.8 trillion from a May peak.
Over longer time periods, virtual currencies are still sitting on big gains. Bitcoin is up 358 per cent in the past year, Ether more than 1,300 per cent and Dogecoin some 14,000 per cent.