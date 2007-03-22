Mumbai: Indian shares rose 1.89 per cent yesterday to their highest close in over a week, led by gains in heavyweights ICICI Bank and Infosys Technologies Ltd.

Shares in banks rose after the government said a cash squeeze that pushed overnight cash rates to 70 per cent on Wednesday would ease in the next few days. The cash squeeze also helped push the rupee currency to a 19-month high.

"Investors are always interested in a market like ours. It was just that we had become overvalued and therefore the correction happened and now we are fairly valued," said Sandeep Shenoy, strategist at PINC research. "We could see the index going up as much as 13,500 or even 14,000 in near future."

The 30-issue key BSE Sensitive index (Sensex) rose 239.94 points to 12,945.88, its highest close since March 13, with 24 of its components gaining. The index is up more than four per cent so far this week, having posted its first run of three straight gains since the start of February.

"A trend reversal pattern will be established after the index closes above 13,230," said Subash Gangadharan, technical analyst with HDFC Securities.

ICICI Bank, India's top private lender, rose 5.6 per cent to Rs870.35, while state-run rival State Bank of India Ltd was up 3.1 per cent at Rs982.15.

State-run Bank of Baroda rose 6.7 per cent to Rs213.05.

Despite the rise in the rupee, shares in software exporter Infosys Technologies Ltd gained 1.9 per cent to Rs2,093.85, with sentiment buoyed by some better-than-expected earnings reports from US tech companies.

But in the broader market, 1,385 losers outpaced 1,143 gainers on a low volume of 170 million shares.

The 50-issue Nifty rose 1.8 per cent to 3,764.55.

Elsewhere in the region, Colombo's All-Share index was up 0.74 per cent to 2,842.90 points.

Movers

Cooling products maker Fedders Lloyd Corp Ltd gained 3.9 per cent to Rs124.55 after it said it would enter the retail segment under the 'Lloyd' brand name and would invest Rs500-600 million to expand capacity in air-conditioners and other consumer electronics.

Nestle India Ltd dropped 1.1 per cent to Rs900.20 after the dairy products and chocolate maker posted a 16 per cent fall in December-quarter profit to Rs624.6 million.