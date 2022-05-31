Abu Dhabi: The secondary listing of GFH Financial Group took place on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the bourse announced on Tuesday.
This is GFH’s fourth regional listing after Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai.
“GFH is delighted to celebrate another landmark achievement for the group with our listing on ADX. This is a strategic move supporting our expansion and enhancing our financial position and funding for the next phase of growth. With our listing, we continue to broaden our shareholder base and increase our reach and visibility among key global and regional investors. Importantly, we also underscore the strong demand for GFH’s shares and the market and investor confidence that exists in the Group, our performance and prospects,” said GFH Group CEO Hisham Alrayes.
The listing comes as GFH undergoes continued expansion, having recently partnered with SQ Asset Management Company in the US, completed the acquisition of logistic warehouses with assets of more than $2 billion and spun out infrastructure and real estate assets. Currently, the group has over $15 billion in assets and funds under management.
Commenting on the listing, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, Saeed Al Dhaheri, said: “As part of our ‘ADX One‘ strategy to promote greater market liquidity, we have been actively encouraging listings on our dynamic capital market and forging deeper ties with regional markets, including the Bahrain Bourse. The pipeline for IPOs and listings on our Main Market and Growth Market remains strong for the remainder of the year, a testament to our strength and resilience amid global market volatility.”