Hong Kong: Asian stock markets have fallen for a second consecutive day as uncertainty over the economic toll of swine flu inspired more caution among investors.



The disease has spread to Europe and testing was underway in Asian countries Tuesday. As governments took precautions, the World Health Organization raised its global alert level.



The disease has been relatively contained so far with all 150 suspected deaths in Mexico but investors seemed to avoid more risk and pocketed gains from the market's recent rally. Drug makers jumped while airlines and other travel-industry companies took another hit.



Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average lost 108.65 points, or 1.3 percent, to 8,617.69, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 204.74 points, or 1.4 percent, to14,635.68.