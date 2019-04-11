The $12b in bonds sold this week by the world’s most profitable company

The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as the Tadawul, in Riyadh. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Saudi Aramco’s debut bond sale overshadowed in one deal the amount foreigners have spent on buying stocks in Riyadh over more than three months this year.

The $12 billion in bonds sold this week by the world’s most profitable company exceeds by more than three times net inflows from foreigners investing in the Saudi Arabian stock market, which has 203 traded securities.

Inflows to Saudi stocks have been steady since the beginning of the year, as investors anticipate the inclusion of the kingdom in emerging-market benchmarks compiled by FTSE Russell and MSCI Inc. But investors from outside of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council still own just about 5.4 per cent of stocks in Riyadh.