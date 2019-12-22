Saudi Aramco Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Riyadh: Saudi Aramco shares extended their losses for a fourth session, reversing about half the gains accumulated from the rally following its historic trading debut.

The oil giant’s stocks lost as much as 1.7 per cent on Sunday, before trimming the decline to 1.3 per cent at 35.05 Saudi riyals as of 11.50am local time. When it hit the intraday low, it had pared more than half of its gains since it became the world’s biggest initial public offering.

Investors are seeking new catalysts for the stock after it was included in major emerging-market equity benchmarks, analysts say. Foreigners balked at Aramco’s IPO, citing what they deemed to be an expensive valuation along with concerns that ranged from governance to geopolitical issues. Local investors ended up being the main buyers.

Aramco’s retreat is “quite surprising,” given recent performances of global equities and the oil price, said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital in Dubai. “It could be a bit of profit-taking and some risk-off before retail investors close books ahead of year-end,” he said.