Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s next big bang IPO listing is set for February 8, with Abu Dhabi Ports Co. joining the Dh1.6 trillion market cap ADX. The shares will be listed in the ‘first market – first category’.
AD Ports is operator of the emirate’s biggest free zones and industrial clusters, apart from the ports and container terminals. Of late, the company has been widening its regional presence with deals in Iraq and Jordan.
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange was one of the best performing regional bourses last year, pushing the market cap past Dh1 trillion. The bourse, which recently struck an alliance with FTSE, has a series of upcoming listings lined up this year.