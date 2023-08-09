Dubai: Amanat, the DFM-listed healthcare and education investment company, reported a 44 per cent revenue growth to Dh369.4 million in H1-2023.
Revenue was driven by growth across both healthcare and education businesses.
Net profit for the period grew by 52 per cent year-on-year to Dh96.4 million, while EBITDA increased by 53 per cent year-on-year to Dh151.5 million.
Following the post-acute care merger advances and the launch of its health care unit, the company said it is eyeing a potential regional IPO of Amanat Healthcare.
In March, the company said that it would consolidate the assets of its healthcare vertical into Amanat Healthcare and prepare the unit for an IPO, without giving further details.
“Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering shareholder value by creating and developing integrated education and healthcare platforms that can be monetized in the near term, including the potential regional IPO of Amanat Healthcare,” Amanat’s Chairman, Hamad Alshamsi said in a statement.
“As part of this strategy I am pleased to announce that Amer Jeambey, current Head of Healthcare Investments at Amanat Holdings, will be assuming the role of Chief Financial and Investments Officer at our post-acute care business, with primary responsibility for delivering our ambitious growth plan.”
“Our market leading portfolio of assets continues to deliver strong results; revenues, which grew three- fold between 2020 and 2022 continue to accelerate, with a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in H1-2023 and further growth expected in 2023 and beyond as we deliver our growth strategy and convert our deployment pipeline,” said Amanat’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, John Ireland.