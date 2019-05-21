Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 95.3 per cent regarding the disclosure of the 2019 first quarter financial statements of its listed public joint stock companies, domestic and foreign, within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.
As many as 61 out of the 64 local and foreign public listed companies disclosed their first quarter financial statements for 2019 within the 45 days period.
It is worthy to note that the combined net profit of all listed companies as of March 31, 2019, has shown a decrease of — 2.85 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2018. Yet, the banking sector witnessed an increase of profit with 2.69 per cent, followed by the telecommunication sector with a profit increase of 0.51 per cent.