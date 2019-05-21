Visitors at the Abu Dhabi stock market. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 95.3 per cent regarding the disclosure of the 2019 first quarter financial statements of its listed public joint stock companies, domestic and foreign, within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.

As many as 61 out of the 64 local and foreign public listed companies disclosed their first quarter financial statements for 2019 within the 45 days period.