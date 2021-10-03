Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) got listed on Sunday its drilling unit in a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.
ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering received over $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, based on a market capitalisation at listing of about $10 billion.
"This important milestone will bolster the expansion and diversification of Abu Dhabis equity capital markets and further the development of the UAEs economy and private sector", ADNOC said in a statement.
The IPO is the latest move by Gulf oil giants ADNOC and Saudi Aramco to raise cash from outside investors as they try to diversify sources of income in their oil-dependent economies.
Saudi Aramco listed in late 2019, raising $29.4 billion in the world's biggest IPO.
ADNOC will continue to own an 84 per cent majority stake in the unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5 per cent shareholding. Helmerich & Payne will hold 1 per cent through its IPO cornerstone investment.
ADNOC increased the size of the IPO to 11 per cent of share capital because of oversubscription. It had previously targeted selling a minimum stake of 7.5 per cent.
The sale is the second public flotation of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE.
ADNOC Drilling shares jumped to Dh2.88 on Sunday, trading above the 2.30 offer price, in the latest sign of high investor demand for new listings in the Middle East. The company had boosted the offer size in September and drew $34 billion in total orders.
Investors have been snapping up shares in a flurry of listings in the Middle East, where Abu Dhabi is catching up with regional leader Saudi Arabia. The emirate's efforts to boost its local exchange seem to be paying off with a clutch of offerings set to raise billions of dollars. ADNOC is also planning to list its fertilizer joint venture as soon as October.