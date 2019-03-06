Dubai: Banks based in Abu Dhabi are expected to put more pressure on stocks that have already taken a beating in neighbouring Dubai.

A merger between Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Union National Bank PJSC on May 1 could draw around $193 million (Dh708.7 million) from investors who track benchmarks compiled by MSCI Inc and FTSE Russell, according to Mohammad Al Hajj, an equities strategist at EFG-Hermes Holding.

The combined entity will later acquire a privately-held bank, creating a lender with around $114 billion in assets, and could trigger the ouster of three stocks in Dubai from MSCI’s benchmarks, he wrote in a report.

The three, Emaar Development PJSC, Emaar Malls PJSC and Damac Properties PJSC, have been battered by real estate market worries in Dubai over the past 12 months. Potential investor outflows for these stocks could total $194 million.