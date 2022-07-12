Dubai: Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, led a $400 million Series D fund in the German insuretech wefox. The funding featured a mix of equity and debt and values wefox at $4.5 billion (from $3 billion 12 months ago). These will be used to expand in Europe and later on into Asia and the US.
Mubadala Investment Company led the equity raise with participation from Eurazeo, LGT, Horizons Ventures, OMERS Ventures and Target Global.
“We continue doubling our revenues with last year reaching $320 million,” said Julian Teicke, CEO and founder of wefox. “Within the first four months of this year, wefox generated more than $200 million in revenues, which keeps us on track to achieve our revenue target of $600 million by the end of 2022.”
Wefox’s customer base stands at more than 2 million and with ambitions to hit 3 million by year-end. “This new valuation of $4.5 billion is a clear validation of our business model, which focuses on indirect distribution via agents rather than direct,” said Teicke. “This makes our business one of the most credible insuretechs in the market right now.”
The fintech ‘remains one of the very few tech companies still recruiting, with more than 1,300 employees’ and up from 550 employees in 2021. wefox expects to reach 2,000 employees by the end of 2022.
“Unlike most direct to consumer insuretechs, wefox acts as an ecosystem enabler - empowering the various distribution channels instead of competing with them,” said Ibrahim Ajami, head of Mubadala Ventures. “This model has allowed wefox to scale quickly and sustainably, providing brokers and customers alike a platform that seamlessly digitizes the insurance market.”