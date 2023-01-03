Dubai: Arif Naqvi, the founder and ex-CEO of Abraaj Group, will have to pay the record fine of $135.56 million (Dh497.86 million) imposed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority earlier.
This follows the decision by the Financial Markets Tribunal to uphold the findings of DFSA against Naqvi, for a series of actions during his time as chief of Abraaj, not least using investor funds as working capital requirements.
Read more
- DIFC regulator DFSA's penalties of Dh5.5m on KPMG and Dh1.83m an ex-auditor to stay on their Abraaj work
- Former Abraaj COO Waqar Siddique settles with DFSA, agrees to Dh4.22m fine
- Dubai regulator hits Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi with Dh497m fine
- Dubai's DFSA to initiate action against KPMG LLP, Milind Navalkar for 'failings' on Abraaj Capital audit
The FMT did consider the $135 million “penalty is unusually high but the remuneration that Mr. Naqvi received was high amidst conduct that was exceptionally serious and the cause of what appears to have been unprecedented harm to the entire community of the DIFC.”
The FMT came into play after Naqvi referred the DFSA verdict to the Tribunal. Apart from the fine, Naqvi has been prohibited from any function in or from the DIFC.
It was December 12 last that the FMT issued its decision, which upheld the DFSA’s findings and rejected Naqvi’s FMT reference. The DFSA findings, set out August 2021, are thus final.
Acts of gross misconduct
In July 2019, DFSA imposed $299.3 million fine on Abraaj Investment Management Ltd. (AIML), a Cayman Islands-registered firm not authorised by DFSA. The fine was based on misconduct in misleading/deceiving investors and carrying on unauthorised financial service activities in or from the DIFC.
In the Decision Notice, the DFSA found Naqvi was knowingly involved in misleading and deceiving investors over the misuse of their funds by AIML as ‘he personally proposed, orchestrated, authorised, and executed actions that directly or indirectly misled or deceived the investors’.
More to follow...