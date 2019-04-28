Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing on Sunday of a $1.5 billion sukuk by Islamic Development Bank (IDB). The listing underlines Dubai’s role as the largest centre globally for sukuk listings by nominal value currently totalling $60.89 billion.

IDB now has 10 sukuk listed on the Middle East’s international financial exchange with a total value of $12.54 billion. The multilateral lender, which finances development across its 57 member countries, first listed a sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai in 2014.

IDB’s activities include building partnerships between governments, the private sector and civil society; increasing skills and knowledge sharing; focusing on science, technology and innovation led solutions to development challenges; promoting global development that is underpinned by Sharia-compliant sustainable financing structures; and fostering collaboration between its members nations, Nasdaq Dubai said in a statement.