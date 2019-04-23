Saudi Arabia closely monitoring oil market
The kingdom reiterates its policy on oil market stability
Emaar Development to propose Dh1.04b dividend
Last year, Emaar Development recorded a growth in net profit of 42%
India’s Sensex cracks over 300 pts
The 30-share index was trading 309.56 points or 0.79 per cent lower at 38,830.72
Foreigners continue to buy stocks
Global funds pulled $1.3b from local sovereign and corporate bonds so far this month
Fed losing forecast edge is market game-changer
Relative predictive advantage versus private economists has declined in recent years
Big move likely in the dollar
Expected swings in foreix markets have plunged amid a dovish pivot from central banks
Abu Dhabi index revisits 2006 high
FAB hits its new 52-week high as traders continue buying post FOL nod
Traders take stock after rebound in US yields stalls
This week brings an update first-quarter US growth
Julphar appoints new chair, board
Shaikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Chairman of the board
One profit puzzle is weighing on stock investors
S&P 500 was little changed in the holiday-shortened week through Thursday
Earnings deluge could make or break sentiment
155 companies representing over $9tr in market capitalisation to report earnings
Pound looks placid in Brexit break
Parliament and UK markets will return Tuesday after a Easter recess
China stocks rally to a near 13-month closing high
Analysts see divergence of opinions on recovery’s sustainability
Health care rout wipes out $150b in four days
Sell-off is being driven largely by competing policy proposals in Congress
2 more Julphar execs quit posts
Shares of pharmaceuticals company remain suspended on Abu Dhabi stock exchange
FAB shares surge further after hike in ownership limit
Traders still buying regardless of pricier entry levels
Some Lyft shareholders take it to court
They believe car-hailing service overstated its strengths in the US marketplace
US millennials fear stock crash as biggest threat
Of course, politicians in Washington also figure high in their worries
Soaring Indian rupee could be in for a dip
Post elections periods typically tend to be a burden for the currency
Three IPOs could be in the works for Dubai exchange
It wants to alter a situation where local entities have been listing overseas