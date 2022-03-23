MacKenzie Scott donated almost $3.9 billion since June to 465 organizations, more than half of which are led by women.
Scott outlined her latest giving in a Medium post published Wednesday, saying the aim of her philanthropy was "to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds." Included in the total was $436 million for Habitat for Humanity affiliates that was disclosed Tuesday by the home-building nonprofit's San Francisco area chapter.
The list of recipients ranged from Boys & Girls Clubs to the Climate Justice Resilience Fund to Planned Parenthood, but didn't indicate how much each group received.
"We don't advocate for particular policies or reforms," Scott said in the blog post. "Instead, we seek a portfolio of organizations that supports the ability of all people to participate in solutions."
Scott, 51, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has a fortune of $55.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.