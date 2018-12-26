In our last episode of the year, we discuss the biggest, most bizarre, most surprising stories of 2018. Oh, what a year this has been!
From the chaos of Brexit to the plain silly of Elon Musk’s tweets, we nominate our picks for the year’s silliest, biggest, top non-business, least surprising, most surprising stories, and the ones to watch in 2019.
Settle in for this Christmasy episode, and hear a recap of the business stories that made 2018 stand out. Then head over to Twitter and tell us your picks for top stories of 2018. You can also watch this episode on video here.