Jebel ali port DP world. The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is one of the key economic pillars in Jafza. Image Credit: Dubai Media office

Dubai: DP World, UAE Region’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) witnessed a 12 per cent growth in its healthcare and pharmaceuticals customer base between 2019-2020.

To showcase their commitment to promote the growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, DP World, UAE Region and Jafza will participate in Arab Health 2021, one of the leading medical equipment exhibitions in the Middle East.

As one of the most important contributing sectors in the Free Zone, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is one of the key economic pillars in Jafza. Spanning an area of around 170,000 sqm, and currently housing 174 companies from 41 countries, the segment provides jobs to 1,100 employees. In 2019, the volume of trade in the segment stood at 25,000 metric tonnes, valued at Dh900 million.

“The boom in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment in Jafza has highlighted the core competencies of the sector in the Middle East and the seamless connectivity DP World, UAE Region offers to over 3.5 billion consumers through the highly efficient trade and logistics hub in Jebel Ali, which includes Jafza and the Jebel Ali Port,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza.

Unlocking growth

The healthcare sector in the UAE has rapidly expanded to meet the evolving needs of the population, helping the nation in its endeavour to become a regional medical tourism hub. Partnerships and initiatives by the government and private and public sector companies are helping to achieve these goals. DP World, UAE Region and Jafza have been at the forefront, ensuring sustainable growth of this sector.

“Our trade and logistics hub has expedited global distribution of COVID-19 equipment and played a key role in the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance, an initiative launched in January 2021. As a smart trade enabler, we have ensured a flawless supply chain throughout 2020, irrespective of the dynamic market conditions,” said Bin Damithan.

As the only free zone with the ability to support indigenous manufacturing for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, Jafza has facilities dedicated to the storage of ancillary vaccine preparation and administration items. Additionally, Jebel Ali Port has temperature-controlled warehouses and also consists of nearly 10,000 reefer points spread across the terminals to power refrigerated containers and support pharmaceutical trade.