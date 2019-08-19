Several new iPhone 11 models are widely expected to be released in September

Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Leakers show 3 or 4 new models to succeed the iPhone X series

New models set to be announce either on September 10 or 11

Major iteration for the high-end "iPhone 11s" will be a triple camera system (for high-end variants)

Low-end variant is reportedly to be named iPhone 11 R

The high-end ones include the iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11 Pro

There's no confirmation from Apple

Know the release date and leaks: We're updating this story as fresh information comes

Dubai: September is when Apple typically announces new handsets. A few weeks before the launch, leaks of several new iPhone models are on a roll, with buts about the models, specs, looks and — and prices.

Techradar, a popular tech site, reported the three new models will be released on September 10 or 11. Other sources, such as Cnet, reported that there would actually be four — instead of three — new iPhone 11s rolling out.

There's uncertainty whether it will be "iPhone 11" or the Roman numerals "iPhone XI".

Speculators, bloggers and tweeps, citing leaks from supposed OEM suppliers, had thrown various names and collected leaks about the design, specs and features for the following reported models:

1) iPhone 11

2) iPhone 11 Pro

3) iPhone 11 R

4) iPhone 11 Max

The No. 3 variant above (the iPhone 11R) is how tech bloggers call them for now, and dubbed it as the likely successor the iPhone XR. There's a caveat: This naming convention, may actually change during the September launch, they said.

Among the supposed leak source is ESR, a case maker, with an Excel file of different models and dimensions.

5G compatible

With a new mobile technology rolling out, the question has been asked: Will iPhone 11s be 5G ready?

This remains to be seen, as some tech bloggers state in the affirmative while others in the negative.

How would the iPhones stack up against rivals? Here's one comparing the supposed new iPhone model with the Samsung Note 10.

Specs

Bolstered by ESR spreadsheet, leakers have claimed the following screen sizes for the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 — 6.1 inches

iPhone 11 Pro — 5.8 inches

iPhone 11 Pro Max — 6.5 inches

There's no mention of an iPhone 11R on the ESR spreadsheet. But these screen sizes, if confirmed, are the same as those on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Screen and camera

For the high-end models, a significant design iteration is the rear camera block: The iPhone 11 (and also iPhone 11 Max?) will feature a triple rear camera system.

Many of the reported leaks so far show the more premium iPhone 11 models. Now, cameras are expected to sit in a square block at the top left corner, making them rather more prominent.

9to5Mac, an Apple news and Mac fan site, reported that the successor to the iPhone XR, (iPhone 11R) will come with an LCD screen panel, and will be upgraded from a single rear lens to a dual-camera system.

By comparison, the current iPhone XR has a small single-lens snapper, while the iPhone X and high-end variants sport dual lenses.

Operating system

As expected, iPhone 11 will ship with iOS 13, the thirteenth major release of the iOS mobile operating system developed by Apple Inc., being the successor to iOS 12.

It was announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 3, 2019, and is scheduled to be released in September 2019.

iPhone 11R release date and price

Interestingly, tech junkies have also sliced and diced the supposed iPhone 11R even before any word about it from the manufacturer is out.

What is it: The successor to the iPhone XR

When is it out? September 10

What will it cost? A lot — but less than the iPhone 11

iPhone 11R release date and price

Leakers have cited an image showing September 10 in the iOS 13 beta, which bolsters their claims that iPhone 11R is likely to land on September 10. Some bloggers, however, state September 11 as the launch date, with pre-orders likely opening on Friday September 13.

Historically, the iPhone XR actually went on sale later than the iPhone XS range, with people unable to buy it until October 26 of 2018, so a similar delay may be possible.

Evan Blass @evleaks, a reputable leaker, posted a timeline from Verizon, a US wireless telecommunications giant, suggesting a late September announcement for the iPhone 11 range.

The Verizon timeline also states that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 as landing in mid-late August, the iPhone 11 range in late September and the Google Pixel 4 range in mid-October.

As for the price, there’s not much reliable information for now — but a price rise for the most basic model seems unlikely.

iPhone 11 or iPhone XI?

Still, there’s the question on whether or not ‘11’ will be used, or whether Apple will use ‘XI’ instead.

Price

Some leakers expect the price of the iPhone 11R will be some something similar to the $749 starting price of the iPhone XR (at Dh2,788 for 128GB version on amazon.ae; and Dh3170 on Apple store; and Dh2,570 on Etisalat; Dh2,772 on du).

EverythingApplePro reports that the iPhone 11 Pro (enhanced microphones and triple lens) — will have a base price of $1,500 (about Dh5,550).

As usual, no statement comes out of the Cupertino, California company’s new products until the release date itself.