These startups will pitch their services in the 'Elevate' session, an event organized by the India Pavilion to connect entrepreneurs to potential investors, including UAE-based Indian businessmen.

Dubai: UAE-based startups could tie up with Telangana’s incubation centres, where they will get the opportunity to interact with global peers.

Hyderabad, India’s largest IT hub after Bengaluru, is home to T-Hub, an Indian government-backed startup incubator. “That’s the main incubation center - the government has divided the startup ecosystem into cybersecurity, AI, and Blockchain,” said Vidit Agarwal, founder of Ryon Data Centers, who is a part of a delegation from Telangana in the UAE.

“If you are specifically into cybersecurity, you could get the chance to interact with companies based in Israel, a leader in the area,” said Agarwal. “The (Indian) government will promote your idea as well as help you get funding”

For now, Telangana’s startups will be looking for potential investors and clients in UAE. Around 14 startups from the state are showcase their capabilities at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020 - five of these were founded by women entrepreneurs.

Aiming for tie-ups

Bhaskar Reddy, President of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), is leading the 15-member strong business delegation from Telangana to explore potential business tie-ups with UAE and other Gulf countries.

FTA in the works

Reddy said that a 30-member delegation representing India’s commerce ministry was in UAE to discuss a free trade agreement. Last month, Piyush Goyal, India’s Commerce Minister, said that a comprehensive economic partnership between UAE and India will be finalized before the end of this year.

“We have given our views to the ministry - we got an opportunity here to connect with them and explain the challenges faced by industries back home and how these bilateral trade agreements can help,” said Reddy.

Multiple sectors

Apart from crude oil supplies, India and Saudi Arabia are discussing partnerships in several other sectors. “Saudi Arabia has remained a dependable partner for India to meet its hydrocarbon requirements,” said Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, during an event at the Saudi Pavilion on Tuesday. “There are special opportunities for India-Saudi Arabia collaboration in the new and emerging technologies as also in expanding startup collaboration.