Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s second-largest private lender, posted a lower than expected profit due to a one-time income tax adjustment.

Net income fell 28 per cent to Rs6.55 billion (Dh340 billion, $98 million) for the three months ended September 30 from Rs9.1 billion a year earlier, the lender said on Saturday. The profit compared with analysts expectation of Rs13.8 billion on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The Mumbai-based lender, with a large mortgage and consumer loan book, has been relatively less hit by an ongoing shadow banking crisis compared to some of its peers who have higher exposure to this default-ridden sector. On Friday, State Bank of India’s shares jumped the most in a month after the bank reported a narrowing bad loan ratio.

ICICI Bank set aside Rs37.1 billion toward tax expenses for the quarter ended September, sharply above Rs3.47 billion a year ago. The so-called core operating profit — that excludes provisions, tax and treasury income — grew 24 per cent from the previous year to Rs65.3 billion, the bank said.