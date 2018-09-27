NEW DELHI: India raised import tariffs on 18 items and introduced a new tax on jet fuel as it seeks to narrow its current account deficit, which has weighed on the rupee, Asia's worst performing currency this year.
The duties are effective from Thursday. The imports concerned were valued at about 860 billion rupees ($11.84 billion) in the last financial year that ended on March 31.
|Item
|Earlier duty
|New duty
|Air conditioners
|10
|20
|Household Refrigerators
|10
|20
|Washing machines less than 10 Kg
|10
|20
|Compressor for air conditioners and refrigerators
|7.5
|10
|Audio speakers
|10
|15
|Footwear
|20
|25
|Radial Car tyres
|10
|15
|Cut and polished diamonds
|5
|7.5
|Diamonds-semi processed, half cut or broken
|5
|7.5
|Lab-grown diamonds
|5
|7.5
|Cut and polished coloured gemstones
|5
|7.5
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof that are made of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal
|15
|20
|Articles of goldsmith or silversmith wares and parts thereof that are made of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal
|15
|20
|Bath, shower bath, sink, wash basin, etc. made of plastics
|10
|15
|Plastic items used for conveyance and packing such as boxes, case, containers, bottles, insulated wares etc.
|10
|15
|Tableware, kitchenware and other household items made of plastics
|10
|15
|Miscellaneous items of plastics such as office stationery, fittings for furniture, decorative sheets, statuettes, beads, bangles etc.
|10
|15
|Trunks, suitcases, executive cases, brief cases, travel bags, and other bags etc.
|10
|15
|Jet fuel
|0
|5