Dubai: The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has adopted 14 initiatives, aimed at promoting the use and deployment of advanced technology within the government during the coming year.

The move is in line with the UAE government’s efforts to develop innovative solutions based on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairperson of the UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, chaired the meeting that was held in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The 14 initiatives are divided into six initiatives, to be supervised by the Promotion of UAE Developed Technologies Committee, and eight initiatives to be followed up by the Adaptation of Emerging Technologies Committee.

These initiatives cover platforms, systems and applications; policies and strategies; capacity building; and in-depth studies that promote the use of 4IR tools.

The initiatives

The following initiatives were adopted under the Promotion of UAE Developed Technologies Committee: ‘Intellectual Property Holding Companies in the UAE’ presented by the Ministry of Economy; ‘National Policy for the 4IR’ presented by the Ministry of Education; ‘The UAE Award for the Future Factory 4.0’ presented by the Ministry of Energy and Industry; ‘Technology Policy First’ presented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; ‘Mobile International Communications — 5G’ presented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; and ‘Expert Sessions’, ‘Workshop on the 4IR Challenge’ and ‘Pilot Ideas Market’ presented by the Artificial Intelligence Office.