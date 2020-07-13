It will be on oil export revenues that Gulf producers will feel biggest pinch

Oil prices have stabilised to some extent, but that's for now. But oil producers in the Gulf will be taking a heavy dent on their full-year receipts. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards its growth projections for the Middle East as economies were hurt worse than expected by the double blow of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

The region, including central Asia, will see inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) fall by 4.7 per cent this year, 2 percentage points lower than IMF forecasts in April, the fund said.

The pandemic has hit sectors such as tourism and trade, while low oil prices and crude production cuts have strained the finances of regional oil exporters and impacted remittances. "These factors have led to a stronger-than-anticipated impact on activity in the first-half of 2020, and the recovery is expected to be more gradual than previously forecast, in line with a weaker global recovery," the IMF said.

After portfolio outflows estimated at between $6 billion and $8 billion in March alone, uncertainty around the length of the pandemic could expose the region to further market volatility and curb governments' ability to refinance some $21 billion in debt due in the second-half of this year, said the fund.

Worsening inequality and rising unemployment could trigger social unrest and political instability, while a potential decline in expatriate workers - often the large majority of the workforce in oil-exporting countries - could dampen recovery.

$ 270 billion The estimated drop in oil receipts for Gulf exporters

Oil funds are cut off

The overall growth revision was led by subdued activity among oil exporters, with oil export receipts expected to decline by over $270 billion this year compared with 2019.

Energy producers in the Gulf will see real GDP fall by 7.1 per cent this year, down from April forecasts of a drop of nearly 3 per cent, the fund estimates, but slightly less than the 7.6 per cent contraction the IMF had predicted at the end of June.