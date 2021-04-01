At IFZA Dubai, we are determined to develop a culture of constant progress and strong relationships beyond business. In line with this, we invested in programs and partnerships that allow us to contribute to the community in line with our ethos of doing business differently.
One of our key platforms is sports – particularly polo, the iconic sport of kings. We are proud to associate ourselves as the very first official season sponsor of the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club in their 2021-2020 Polo Season. In addition, we have also invested in being the team sponsor of the Al Mahra Polo Team. These involvements have allowed us to make a strong statement to our global community about the resilience of Dubai.
This is only the beginning, as we intend to expand our community presence in the near community work, both in our spacious new headquarters and beyond.
The much-anticipated opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai later this year will open new doors for us to reach out to the local, regional,, and international community and show how we at IFZA and the rest of the UAE are leading the way in thriving differently.