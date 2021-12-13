Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano, at the opening of Casa Milano store in Musaffah area, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The home accessories retailer Casa Milano has opened its second showroom in Abu Dhabi. Spanning 40,000 square feet., this is the largest luxury home solutions showroom in UAE.

The Abu Dhabi showroom has collaborated with international brands like Hansgrohe, Axor, Arredo3, Franke, Sanit, and Porcelanosa.

Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano, along with Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman, Danube Group Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group, along with relatives and guests at the opening of Casa Milano store in Musaffah area, Abu Dhabi. 12th December 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Casa Milano started as a sanitary-ware and tiles seller and has since ventured into complete home solutions. The Abu Dhabi store opening comes weeks after celebrating the brand’s second anniversary. The retailer also offers services for outdoor spaces with landscaping, pool solutions, and designer kitchens.

The luxury brand is also home to a variety of uniquely designed counter bowls, showers, faucets, tiles/slabs and solid surfaces from the 40 most celebrated brands from around the world.

Partnering the best

“I am elated to say we have recently partnered with two of the best names in the industry - Hansgrohe for faucets and showers and with Arredo3 for kitchens,” says Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano. “Hansgrohe is one of the oldest companies in the world for showers and faucets and we are proud to be established with them.”

Arredo3 is a kitchen solutions company based out of Italy. They are the third-largest kitchens company in Italy and produce approximately 60,000 modular kitchens a year.

“When you want to build a house or a villa worth Dh50 million or Dh100 million, then you need to find something exclusive, and that’s what Casa Milano is here for,” said Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group, of which Casa Milano is a part. “Having such a showroom for Abu Dhabi, where the market is growing and so many villas being reconstructed, this [Casa Milano] is going to be a very happening place.

What’s in store?

“We are the only company in the world right now having the latest display of Hansgrohe Axor,” said Sajan. “And soon you’ll be able to see eight different designs of kitchens in Casa Milano Abu Dhabi.”

There is a dedicated section for mosaic tiles, marble and wall portraits and mockups of automated swimming pools, jacuzzi, ceiling pergola and outdoor setup. It also has 60 sanitaryware mockups with a pool and a 200 square metre outdoor garden. Eight ‘classic’ and ‘contemporary’ kitchen concepts will soon be on show at the facility.

Casa Milano is working on two big projects, one with the developer Binghatti and the other with Roberto Cavalli.

Taking about what’s next for Casa Milano, Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman, Danube Group, said: “The first step was a 20,000 square feet showroom in Dubai. This [Abu Dhabi] is a 40,000 square feet showroom. We are coming up with one more in the heart of Dubai, at Salahuddin street. It is going to be a bigger showroom with a lot more style. And then next will be Sharjah.”

‘Me-time’ concept

The lockdown last year gave people ample time to refurbish their homes which have now become their offices and classrooms, leading to demand for home improvement solutions. Sajan said: “This will hopefully be first of the many showrooms we plan to open in this emirate. Earlier, people were keen on giving their living rooms a luxurious touch because they would spend most of their time at home in that space. Now the bathroom has evolved to become a personal space with people wanting to spend their ‘me-time’ there, they want now add luxury to their bathrooms as well.