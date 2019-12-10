Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, Board of Directors, presided over the 4th meeting of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid noted the ECI’s substantial contribution to the growth of UAE’s exports and foreign investments in the past 21 months of its start-up operations, aligned with the country’s non-oil diversification strategy.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the ECI.

“The ECI is on the right growth trajectory. The company has taken monumental strides by building unique partnerships and an ecosystem of strategic relations with more than 30 entities in the commercial and financial sectors worldwide in record time. These alliances are valuable and crucial, especially in the light of the changing global economic conditions, since these institutions have the essential infrastructure and tools to secure a higher export volume of the country,” Sheikh Hamdan said.