Dubai: UAE’s food traders and retailers have a challenge on their hands: How can they keep food prices under control? And if they do have to raise prices on their products, how do they ensure that it doesn’t end up hurting consumes?

Because, worldwide, food prices are heading higher, with the Food Price Index - from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation - inching closer to 2011’s all-time high. Inflationary pressures are once again showing up in key food commodity prices, whether it is rice or milk, or any other food product that ends up on supermarket shelves and dining tables. Another big worry is the steady rise in tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, which could push oil further up.

These undercurrents in the global food sector will be a point of discussion as Gulfood 2022 opened in Dubai, creating a platform for F&B businesses to explore new opportunities in the UAE and wider region.

“The recent spike in the UN’s food index is putting a strain on household budgets,” said Sudhakar Tomar, President of the India – Middle India East Agro Trade Industry & Investment Forum, which is involved in funding Agritech startups. “The commodities tracked by the gauge are found in most grocery store items.

For the time being, global food output is straining to keep up with demand as demand recovers post-Covid. - Sudhakar Tomar

Already, this is showing up at the local level, in what consumers have to pay and on the performance of F&B companies. Agthia, the Abu Dhabi-based food company, noted that higher fuel and supply costs did have some impact on 2021 results.

Retailers adjust

At Al Adil group, a retailer specialising in Indian spices and other food essentials, Dr. Dhananjay Datar, the chairman and managing director, has his work cut out.

“As a business, we cannot always absorb the cost increase,” said Datar. “But then, we do have diverse measures that enable us to optimise the additional food commodity costs without having to pass the whole of it to our shoppers.”

“There are two key aspects that help us to control the cost hike. Our growing scale of operations helps us to go in for larger volume buys. And our cash reserves give us the additional leverage of supplier discounts on a cash advance or prompt payments made by us. These help us to negotiate better - and mitigate the higher cost of food shipments.”

Bulk purchases and advance cash payments have helped Al Adil negotiate better and reduce the impact of high food costs on consumers. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

COVID-19 aftershocks?

During the worst of the global trade and shipping issues after COVID-19 struck in 2020, food prices did not shoot up immediately that year. The situation by the beginning of last year, however, was different. Delays were apparent in getting food essentials from factories to ports and further on to global markets - and this as showing up on their prices.

In the last six months, higher fuel costs started to impact what the consumer needs to pay for his or her daily needs. Amidst higher inflation across categories, those related to food too had their part to play.