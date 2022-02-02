Dubai: The 27th edition of Gulfood will begin on February 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and run until February 17, bringing together an industry that strives to curb waste, improve ingredient provenance, refine packaging, meet sustainability goals, and prove itself as a responsible and responsive ecosystem.
Running alongside the main exhibition will be the Gulfood Inspire Conference, which will take a deep dive into pressing global industry topics and trends that matter across four days of high-profile discussions featuring F&B business leaders, ministers, policymakers, retail heads, technologists, agriculturists, analysts and futurists.
“Consumers are more aware of the urgency for climate action and want to believe they can make a difference,” says a new Gulfood industry report, commissioned by show organiser DWTC and produced by Mintel.
In Mintel’s own sustainability barometer, global consumers have highlighted climate change as their top environmental concern and confirm it will impact their food choice.
In recent years, interest in renewable energy has been growing rapidly as a way to reduce carbon footprint, especially in food processing. The rising interest in clean energy from food manufacturers is also linked to dwindling cost of renewables. According to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, affordable and clean energy “is central to nearly every major challenge and opportunity the world faces today”.
“Brands will need to simplify choices for consumers by making products that have lower carbon impact but also communicate their impact in a straightforward yet comprehensive manner. Two-thirds of consumers surveyed globally by the Carbon Trust support carbon labelling on products,” added the report.
The 2022 edition of Gulfood is poised to act as a springboard for some of the latest innovations in sustainable packaging and carbon zero food products. Costa Rica-based El Gusto is planning to showcase its latest single-serve drip coffee in a compostable envelope and recyclable box – an innovative breakthrough for its type of packaging. New Zealand based NZMP will be bringing their first certified carbon-zero butter – formed entirely by a sustainable production lifecycle and renewable energy.
Gulfood 2022 has its most expansive exhibitor line-up yet including new pavilions from the Norwegian seafood industry, Uruguay, Panama, and Uzbekistan who will be joined by newcomers from Australia, Colombia, South Africa, Switzerland, and Hong Kong.