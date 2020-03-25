Dollar pegs in the Gulf have proven effective in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the International Monetary Fund says. Image Credit: Pixabay

Billions of dollars worth of stimulus packages were rolled out to cushion regional economies after the pandemic, but growth for the remainder of the year wll depend on whether “the global economy will recover fast or not,” Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Still, dollar pegs in the Gulf have been “serving very well,” he said, “and it’s still appropriate, especially countries who have buffers that have the ability to use their reserves in order to address the shock.”

Mideast Joins Global Stimulus With $47 Billion to Fight Crisis

Oman, often deemed to have the weakest economy among the six-nations Gulf Cooperation Council, is at the forefront of concern.