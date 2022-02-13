Since its birth in 1989, Al Rawabi has had the single-minded commitment to pioneer healthier eating and living. Always synonymous with excellence and quality, the company has expanded across UAE with a great variety of fresh dairy and juice products.

Al Rawabi established its presence as the first ever company to own a farm in the heart of the Dubai desert at Al Khawaneej and continues to lead as a responsible brand on agriculture and production. The journey as a dairy farm began with 500 imported cows, with a vision to become a market leader in fresh dairy and juice products. Today, Al Rawabi produces 350,000 litres of dairy products and 150,000 litres of juice products per day. To safeguard product quality and offer the best to the consumer, the brand allocated the dairy farm close to the dairy processing plant, which led it to delivering its dairy products from the farm to the shelves within 24 hours.

Al Rawabi’s “happy cows” roam freely in a 300-acre farm, which is equipped with cooling sheds to ensure that the cows are stress-free. Moreover, on-site vets closely monitor their growth and health through an electronic ear tag.

Among the brand’s range of functional products, Al Rawabi offers Nutree Boost, a low-fat Laban drink made from fresh cows, high in vitamins A and D. A healthy and mouthwatering drink specifically developed to contain 8 hours’ worth of nutrients.

In addition to that, it is rich in calcium and potassium, which helps with concentration and may help reduce blood pressure and water retention.

The recipe is simple yet delicious: only low-fat Laban with the addition of oats, fruit or vanilla. It is an excellent alternative to a meal, from breakfast to dinner, for those who need such kind of boost to meet the requirements of their hectic lifestyle, or who need an energy recovery phase after exercise. While the world is moving towards fast-paced lifestyle, here at Al Rawabi we do not stand a chance at skipping the much needed nutrients. Perfect for those who are always in a rush, Nutree Boost is your drink to go to, if you are looking at getting a boost but in a healthy way.

Whether you are looking for a healthy supplement meal or for a nutritious drink ‘on the go’, Al Rawabi has got you covered!