“The upshot is that it is probably too soon to call the bottom of (China’s) current economic cycle,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the survey. “Indeed, we expect growth to continue to come under pressure until the middle of this year.” China watchers are looking to Premier Li Keqiang’s work report to the annual meeting of parliament next week for clues on further stimulus plans. Li will set out the government’s economic targets for the year on Tuesday.