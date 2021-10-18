Dubai: Tapping the benefits of digital transformation is critical to accelerating sustainable development, said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. He toured the 41st edition of Gitex Global x Ai Everything on Monday.
Sheikh Maktoum said, with global technological shifts exerting a significant impact on various sectors, development projects should explore how breakthrough innovations can be harnessed to improve people’s lives and create new growth opportunities.
He highlighted the growing importance of the event as a platform for the international technology community to connect with each other, forge partnerships and share knowledge that can help usher in a new phase of growth for the sector and create a brighter future for humanity.